Raider Soldiers Conduct Combat Focused PT

Sgt. Daniel Guerrero (left) and Spc. William Griffen, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a ruck march while wearing their M50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask as part of their physical readiness training and Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear training, October 29, 2020, Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea. This weekly training is important for building and maintaining confidence in the Raiders’ protective equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)

Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Location: CAMP HOVEY, KR