    Raider Soldiers Conduct Combat Focused PT

    Raider Soldiers Conduct Combat Focused PT

    CAMP HOVEY, SOUTH KOREA

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. Daniel Guerrero (left) and Spc. William Griffen, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a ruck march while wearing their M50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask as part of their physical readiness training and Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear training, October 29, 2020, Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea. This weekly training is important for building and maintaining confidence in the Raiders’ protective equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 02:06
    Photo ID: 6414101
    VIRIN: 201029-A-QM253-776
    Resolution: 1024x769
    Size: 83.68 KB
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, KR
    Raider Soldies Conduct Weekly Combat Focused PT
    Raider Soldiers Conduct Combat Focused PT
    Raider Soldiers Conduct Combat Focused PT

    2ID
    Camp Hovey
    3ID
    CBRN
    1ABCT
    Raiders First
    CBRN PT

