    Exercise WestPac Rumrunner III [Image 2 of 2]

    Exercise WestPac Rumrunner III

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.16.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Fernandez 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles and an E-3 Sentry aircraft assigned to the 18th Wing fly in formation after participating in Exercise WestPac Rumrunner, out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2020. This exercise is a way to integrate a variety of skills into one training scenario and test interoperability with other services. This is an example of how the military continues to adapt and improve training every day to ensure readiness if ever called upon to defend the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel E. Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 02:00
    Photo ID: 6414095
    VIRIN: 201016-F-IB792-2002
    Resolution: 7067x4041
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
