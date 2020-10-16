Exercise WestPac Rumrunner III

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles and an E-3 Sentry aircraft assigned to the 18th Wing fly in formation after participating in Exercise WestPac Rumrunner, out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2020. This exercise is a way to integrate a variety of skills into one training scenario and test interoperability with other services. This is an example of how the military continues to adapt and improve training every day to ensure readiness if ever called upon to defend the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel E. Fernandez)

