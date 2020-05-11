Rear Adm. Will Pennington relieved Rear Adm. George Wikoff as both Commander, Task Force 70, and Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 during a change of command ceremony Nov. 5, while underway aboard America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 19:49
|Photo ID:
|6414008
|VIRIN:
|201105-N-YQ181-1002
|Resolution:
|2826x2019
|Size:
|846.15 KB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CTF-70 Conducts Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command
