Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CTF-70 Conducts Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    CTF-70 Conducts Change of Command

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Rear Adm. Will Pennington relieved Rear Adm. George Wikoff as both Commander, Task Force 70, and Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 during a change of command ceremony Nov. 5, while underway aboard America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 19:49
    Photo ID: 6414008
    VIRIN: 201105-N-YQ181-1002
    Resolution: 2826x2019
    Size: 846.15 KB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF-70 Conducts Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command
    CTF-70 Conducts Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CTF-70

    TAGS

    CTF-70
    CSG-5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT