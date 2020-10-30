Michael Saccomagno, a materiel examiner and identifier leader for Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, California, inspects components of the first shipment of COVID-19 rapid test kits for distribution to nursing homes and Defense Department customers.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 15:34
|Photo ID:
|6413639
|VIRIN:
|201030-D-LB125-0003
|Resolution:
|5712x3892
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|TRACY, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Logistics Agency San Joaquin, California receives rapid test kits, by Annette Silva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
