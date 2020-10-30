Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Logistics Agency San Joaquin, California receives rapid test kits

    TRACY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Annette Silva 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Michael Saccomagno, a materiel examiner and identifier leader for Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, California, inspects components of the first shipment of COVID-19 rapid test kits for distribution to nursing homes and Defense Department customers.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 15:34
    Photo ID: 6413639
    VIRIN: 201030-D-LB125-0003
    Resolution: 5712x3892
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: TRACY, CA, US 
    This work, Defense Logistics Agency San Joaquin, California receives rapid test kits, by Annette Silva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA
    DLA Distribution
    Health and Human Services
    COVID-19
    nursing homes

