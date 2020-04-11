SAN DIEGO (Nov. 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Retail Specialist 3rd Class Melissa Melendez, from Farming Dale, N.Y., directs a forklift operated by U.S. Navy Retail Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Hill, from Newark, N.J., aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 4, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

Date Taken: 11.04.2020
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US