    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Retail Specialist 3rd Class Melissa Melendez, from Farming Dale, N.Y., directs a forklift operated by U.S. Navy Retail Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Hill, from Newark, N.J., aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 4, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Navy
    Sailor
    CSG9
    3rd Class Petty Officer
    Retail Specialist

