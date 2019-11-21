Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild First Sergeants help Airmen and local veterans [Image 2 of 2]

    Fairchild First Sergeants help Airmen and local veterans

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2019

    Photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Veterans, active duty Airmen, volunteers and Gold Star Family members pose for a group photo at Newby-ginnings in Post Falls, Idaho, Nov. 14, 2019. Fairchild First Sergeants put together bags of stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole and dessert mix for Airmen and their families, as well as veterans and Gold Star Families in the local Inland Northwest community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2019
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 19:28
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild First Sergeants help Airmen and local veterans [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    charity
    thanksgiving
    veterans
    First Sergeants
    Operation Turkey Drop

