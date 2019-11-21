Fairchild First Sergeants help Airmen and local veterans

Veterans, active duty Airmen, volunteers and Gold Star Family members pose for a group photo at Newby-ginnings in Post Falls, Idaho, Nov. 14, 2019. Fairchild First Sergeants put together bags of stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole and dessert mix for Airmen and their families, as well as veterans and Gold Star Families in the local Inland Northwest community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

