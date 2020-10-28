Eielson kicks off 2020 CFC

U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, the 354th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. John Lokken, the 354th FW command chief, sign Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) donation slips on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 28, 2020. The base’s CFC goals are to encourage 18% participation from both military and civilian personnel and to raise a total of $75,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)



EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska --

The 2020 Combined Federal Campaign has started on Oct. 28, 2020 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.



The CFC is the official workplace giving campaign of the federal government which allows federal employees and retirees to combine efforts to raise money for their favorite CFC-supported charities.



Since its establishment in 1961, the campaign has raised more than $8.4 billion, making it one of the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaigns.



Team Eielson will have the opportunity to contribute to this year’s campaign by reaching out to their squadron and group CFC representatives.



“These representatives will make contact with their members and provide them with the information on how to support the individual organizations,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Caleb W. Goodman, the wing CFC POC.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year has been challenging for a lot of people around the world and CFC is one way service members can help them out.



“A lot of people are not employed right now. They may be trying to find a job. A lot of businesses have closed down,” said Col. David Berkland, the 354th Fighter Wing commander. “So I think it's a great time for us to give back to our local, national and international community with a bunch of great options for donating.”



For more information visit https://www.akcfc.org or contact your respective squadron CFC representatives.

