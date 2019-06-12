Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Guard: An inside look [Image 10 of 10]

    Honor Guard: An inside look

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    As a ceremonial guardsman, Airmen are placed on a six month tour and are assigned soley to the Base Honor Guard. Honor Guard's primary duty is to provide unfaltering, dignified military funeral honors for Airmen that have served their country with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph LeVeille)

    Honor Guard: An inside look

