As a ceremonial guardsman, Airmen are placed on a six month tour and are assigned soley to the Base Honor Guard. Honor Guard's primary duty is to provide unfaltering, dignified military funeral honors for Airmen that have served their country with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph LeVeille)

Date Taken: 12.06.2019 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US This work, Honor Guard: An inside look [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.