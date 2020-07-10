181st Infantry Brigade Best Warrior Competition

181st Infantry Brigade - Multifuctional Training Brigade conducts their Best Warrior Competition Oct 5-8 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The last physical challenge was to swim 200 meters accross Bif Sandy Lake in 58 degree water.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 12:23
|Photo ID:
|6411768
|VIRIN:
|201007-D-VQ984-846
|Resolution:
|2339x1509
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
