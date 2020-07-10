Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st Infantry Brigade Best Warrior Competition [Image 65 of 70]

    181st Infantry Brigade Best Warrior Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Photo by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    181st Infantry Brigade - Multifuctional Training Brigade conducts their Best Warrior Competition Oct 5-8 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The last physical challenge was to swim 200 meters accross Bif Sandy Lake in 58 degree water.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 12:23
    Photo ID: 6411768
    VIRIN: 201007-D-VQ984-846
    Resolution: 2339x1509
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, 181st Infantry Brigade Best Warrior Competition [Image 70 of 70], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    NCOA
    Fort Mccoy MVI
    181 MFTB

