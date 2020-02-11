CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait - The 304th Sustainment Brigade 'Earthquake Warriors', 1st Theater Sustainment Command, transfers authority of sustainment operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility over to 101st Division Sustainment Brigade 'Lifeliners', 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during a Transfer of Authority Ceremony, here, Nov. 2, 2020.



During the ceremony Col. James F. Porter, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Freddy Trejo, senior enlisted advisor, 304th Sust. Bde. Command Team, cased their brigade colors relieving them of their duties.



Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin K. Campbell, senior enlisted advisor, 101st Div. Sust. Bde., uncase the Lifeliners colors symbolizing the start of sustainment operations in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis, 101st Div. Sust. Bde. Public Affairs).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 00:34 Photo ID: 6411182 VIRIN: 201102-A-WV398-552 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.74 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st DSB and 304th SB hold TOA Ceremony in Kuwait [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Carlos Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.