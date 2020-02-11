Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st DSB and 304th SB hold TOA Ceremony in Kuwait

    101st DSB and 304th SB hold TOA Ceremony in Kuwait

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis 

    101st Airborne Division (AA) Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait - The 304th Sustainment Brigade 'Earthquake Warriors', 1st Theater Sustainment Command, transfers authority of sustainment operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility over to 101st Division Sustainment Brigade 'Lifeliners', 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during a Transfer of Authority Ceremony, here, Nov. 2, 2020.

    During the ceremony Col. James F. Porter, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Freddy Trejo, senior enlisted advisor, 304th Sust. Bde. Command Team, cased their brigade colors relieving them of their duties.

    Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin K. Campbell, senior enlisted advisor, 101st Div. Sust. Bde., uncase the Lifeliners colors symbolizing the start of sustainment operations in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis, 101st Div. Sust. Bde. Public Affairs).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st DSB and 304th SB hold TOA Ceremony in Kuwait [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Carlos Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The 101st DSB and 304th SB conduct TOA ceremony

