How will emerging technologies contribute to enhancing the resiliency of naval forces? How do we best prepare for war with peer competition? With robotics? The latest Warfare Innovation Continuum (WIC) Workshop explored these questions with 150+ participants from the naval services and beyond. (Graphic courtesy of the Warfare Innovation Continuum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 17:46 Photo ID: 6410950 VIRIN: 201029-N-ZZ999-0001 Resolution: 800x533 Size: 430.43 KB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resurrecting War Plan Blue: NPS Workshop Re-examines U.S. War Preparedness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.