Equestrian statue of Gen. George Washington in front the Ford Mansion at the Morristown National Historical Park, Morristown, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020. It is located on the triangle at the junction of Morris Street and Washington Avenue. The statue, titled General George Washington Encamped in Morristown, New Jersey, was designed by Frederick G. R. Roth and dedicated Oct. 19, 1928. The date was chosen because on Oct. 19, 1781, British General Charles Cornwallis surrendered to Washington at Yorktown. The statue commemorates the two encampments by the Continental Army at Morristown January through May 1777 and December 1779 to June 1780. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

