Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Equestrian statue of Gen. George Washington [Image 2 of 2]

    Equestrian statue of Gen. George Washington

    MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    Equestrian statue of Gen. George Washington in front the Ford Mansion at the Morristown National Historical Park, Morristown, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020. It is located on the triangle at the junction of Morris Street and Washington Avenue. The statue, titled General George Washington Encamped in Morristown, New Jersey, was designed by Frederick G. R. Roth and dedicated Oct. 19, 1928. The date was chosen because on Oct. 19, 1781, British General Charles Cornwallis surrendered to Washington at Yorktown. The statue commemorates the two encampments by the Continental Army at Morristown January through May 1777 and December 1779 to June 1780. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 16:19
    Photo ID: 6410847
    VIRIN: 201022-Z-AL508-3044
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: MORRISTOWN, NJ, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equestrian statue of Gen. George Washington [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Equestrian statue of Gen. George Washington
    Equestrian statue of Gen. George Washington

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Historical
    Memorial
    New Jersey
    Headquarters
    Museum
    Revolutionary War
    George Washington
    Commemoration
    Commander in Chief
    History
    Winter
    Recognition
    N.J.
    Encampment
    Morristown
    American Revolution
    American Revolutionary War
    Landmark
    18th Century
    Gen. George Washington
    Continental Army
    Morristown National Historical Park
    American War of Independence
    Revolutionary era
    The Revolutionary War
    National Historical Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT