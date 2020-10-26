Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 11:07 Photo ID: 6410464 VIRIN: 201103-A-CK669-004 Resolution: 259x320 Size: 40.95 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US

Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army civilian reflects on family’s rich military heritage during Month of the Military Family [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Deloach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.