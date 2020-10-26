Robert J. Brooks served in Saalfelden, Austria and Stuttgart, Germany before completing his three-year military career at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6410464
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-CK669-004
|Resolution:
|259x320
|Size:
|40.95 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army civilian reflects on family’s rich military heritage during Month of the Military Family [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Deloach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army civilian reflects on family’s rich military heritage during Month of the Military Family
LEAVE A COMMENT