Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army civilian reflects on family’s rich military heritage during Month of the Military Family [Image 2 of 2]

    Army civilian reflects on family’s rich military heritage during Month of the Military Family

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Rachel Deloach 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Robert J. Brooks served in Saalfelden, Austria and Stuttgart, Germany before completing his three-year military career at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 11:07
    Photo ID: 6410464
    VIRIN: 201103-A-CK669-004
    Resolution: 259x320
    Size: 40.95 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army civilian reflects on family’s rich military heritage during Month of the Military Family [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Deloach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army civilian reflects on family’s rich military heritage during Month of the Military Family
    Army civilian reflects on family’s rich military heritage during Month of the Military Family

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army civilian reflects on family&rsquo;s rich military heritage during Month of the Military Family

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command
    Month of the Military Family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT