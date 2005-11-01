Jonathan Glaze, AMCOM information technology specialist, takes a photo outside Fallujah, Iraq during Operation Phantom Fury, Dec. 2004. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2005
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 09:00
|Photo ID:
|6410316
|VIRIN:
|201102-A-FP236-001
|Resolution:
|2304x1728
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMCOM Veteran Spotlight: Former Marine continues to support those who serve [Image 2 of 2], by Antwaun Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMCOM Veteran Spotlight: Former Marine continues to support those who serve
LEAVE A COMMENT