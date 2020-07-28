Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Work Makes the Dream Work

    Team Work Makes the Dream Work

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Madison Chadderdon poses for a photograph after graduating from basic military training in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 12, 2018. Chadderdon lost 84 pounds in order to make her lifelong dream of joining the Air Force a reality.
    (Courtesy photo submitted by Senior Airman Madison Chadderdon)

    Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

