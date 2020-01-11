Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Flight Operations with HMAS Ballarat [Image 5 of 6]

    Night Flight Operations with HMAS Ballarat

    INDIAN OCEAN

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zachary Kai, from Kau, Hawaii, observes as an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) stands by on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during flight operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 07:17
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
