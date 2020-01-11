Night Flight Operations with HMAS Ballarat

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zachary Kai, from Kau, Hawaii, observes as an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) stands by on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during flight operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

Date Taken: 11.01.2020
Location: INDIAN OCEAN