Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Burke, left, 435th Security Forces Squadron jumpmaster, exchanges tactics, techniques and procedures with members of the Polish air force during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 21, 2020. During the two-week exercise, Airmen from Ramstein routinely worked with Polish air force personnel in training missions to enhance interoperability among forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

