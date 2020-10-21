Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 8 of 8]

    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap

    POLAND

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Burke, left, 435th Security Forces Squadron jumpmaster, exchanges tactics, techniques and procedures with members of the Polish air force during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 21, 2020. During the two-week exercise, Airmen from Ramstein routinely worked with Polish air force personnel in training missions to enhance interoperability among forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

