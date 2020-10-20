A Low-Cost Low-Altitude airdrop falls near the target marker at a drop zone during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at the 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 20, 2020. Throughout the two-week exercise, a total of 36 LCLAs were successfully dropped onto the targeted DZ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6410041
|VIRIN:
|201020-F-AG991-1385
|Resolution:
|2238x1491
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
