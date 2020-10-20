Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 4 of 8]

    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap

    POLAND

    10.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A Low-Cost Low-Altitude airdrop falls near the target marker at a drop zone during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at the 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 20, 2020. Throughout the two-week exercise, a total of 36 LCLAs were successfully dropped onto the targeted DZ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 02:06
    Photo ID: 6410041
    VIRIN: 201020-F-AG991-1385
    Resolution: 2238x1491
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment training

