    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 5 of 8]

    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap

    POLAND

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base wait to be refueled before taking off once more so pilots from the 37th Airlift Squadron could complete night vision goggle training during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 29, 2020. Apart from NVG training, the 37th AS was also able to engage in non-standard and complex tactical scenarios which included conducting a combat rubber raiding craft airdrop and an on-call airdrop with an on-ground Joint Terminal Attack Controller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 02:06
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment training

    Airmen
    NATO
    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Poland
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    C-130
    ADR
    Powidz
    Lask
    HQUSAFE
    USEmbassyWarsaw
    Aviation Detachment Rotation
    32nd Tactical Air Base
    33rd Air Base
    USAKrakow

