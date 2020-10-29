Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap

Three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base wait to be refueled before taking off once more so pilots from the 37th Airlift Squadron could complete night vision goggle training during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 29, 2020. Apart from NVG training, the 37th AS was also able to engage in non-standard and complex tactical scenarios which included conducting a combat rubber raiding craft airdrop and an on-call airdrop with an on-ground Joint Terminal Attack Controller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020