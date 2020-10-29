Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base prepares to land following a Low-Cost Low-Altitude training mission during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 29, 2020. This Polish ADR specifically enabled training for the U.S. Air Force and Polish crews to engage in formation flights of up to five aircraft, practice fighter engagements and unimproved airfield landing training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

