A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base prepares to land following a Low-Cost Low-Altitude training mission during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 29, 2020. This Polish ADR specifically enabled training for the U.S. Air Force and Polish crews to engage in formation flights of up to five aircraft, practice fighter engagements and unimproved airfield landing training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6410040
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-AG991-1105
|Resolution:
|4757x3171
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
