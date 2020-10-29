Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 3 of 8]

    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap

    POLAND

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base prepares to land following a Low-Cost Low-Altitude training mission during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 29, 2020. This Polish ADR specifically enabled training for the U.S. Air Force and Polish crews to engage in formation flights of up to five aircraft, practice fighter engagements and unimproved airfield landing training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 02:06
    Photo ID: 6410040
    VIRIN: 201029-F-AG991-1105
    Resolution: 4757x3171
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: PL
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap
    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap
    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap
    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap
    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap
    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap
    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap
    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Deployment training

    TAGS

    Airmen
    NATO
    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Poland
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    C-130
    ADR
    Powidz
    Lask
    HQUSAFE
    USEmbassyWarsaw
    Aviation Detachment Rotation
    32nd Tactical Air Base
    33rd Air Base
    USAKrakow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT