    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 2 of 8]

    Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap

    POLAND

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A Polish air force C-130E aircraft, left, and a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base conclude an interfly training mission during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 23, 2020. Throughout ADR, the 37th Airlift Squadron was able to execute 51 sortie training missions, many of which included Polish air force aircraft integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 02:06
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment training

    Airmen
    NATO
    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Poland
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    C-130
    ADR
    Powidz
    Lask
    HQUSAFE
    USEmbassyWarsaw
    Aviation Detachment Rotation
    32nd Tactical Air Base
    33rd Air Base
    USAKrakow

