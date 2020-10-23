A Polish air force C-130E aircraft, left, and a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base conclude an interfly training mission during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 23, 2020. Throughout ADR, the 37th Airlift Squadron was able to execute 51 sortie training missions, many of which included Polish air force aircraft integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 02:06 Photo ID: 6410039 VIRIN: 201023-F-AG991-1053 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.53 MB Location: PL Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.