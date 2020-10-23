Av-Det Rotation: Endex recap

A Polish air force C-130E aircraft prepares to land following an interfly training mission with C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base during 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation at 33rd Air Base near Powidz, Poland Oct. 23, 2020. Continued training with the Polish air force, such as interfly training missions, allows the United States and its allies to respond to threats and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

