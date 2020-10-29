Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bastogne Leaders take the mountains by storm

    Bastogne Leaders take the mountains by storm

    TOCCOA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, brigade senior enlisted advisor, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, left, holds the brigade colors with U.S. Army Maj. Trent Talley, brigade operations officer, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, right, over the stone that each Soldier training to become a paratrooper in WWII touched on top of Currahee mountain Oct. 29 in Toccoa, G.A. The Bastogne Forge exercise took the leadership within 1BCT, 101st Abn Div. on a five day leader development exercise to strengthen bonds through shared hardship and gain a greater understanding of their unit history. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 19:22
    Photo ID: 6409905
    VIRIN: 201029-A-UV586-685
    Resolution: 724x1086
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: TOCCOA, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Bastogne Leaders take the mountains by storm

    Georgia
    Leadership
    Currahee
    Development
    LPD
    Mentorship
    101st
    Bastogne
    Air Assault
    Screaming Eagles
    This is My Squad

