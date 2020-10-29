Bastogne Leaders take the mountains by storm

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, brigade senior enlisted advisor, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, left, holds the brigade colors with U.S. Army Maj. Trent Talley, brigade operations officer, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, right, over the stone that each Soldier training to become a paratrooper in WWII touched on top of Currahee mountain Oct. 29 in Toccoa, G.A. The Bastogne Forge exercise took the leadership within 1BCT, 101st Abn Div. on a five day leader development exercise to strengthen bonds through shared hardship and gain a greater understanding of their unit history. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright)

