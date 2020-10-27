Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) transits the Arabian Gulf [Image 1 of 2]

    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) transits the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aja Jackson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201027-N-XG173-1538 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 27, 2020) Guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) transits the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 27. John Paul Jones is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, and currently supporting Coalition Task Force Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct, to ensure maritime security and stability in the critical waterways of the Central region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 14:27
    Photo ID: 6409875
    VIRIN: 201027-N-XG173-1538
    Resolution: 3790x2945
    Size: 561.66 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) transits the Arabian Gulf [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) transits the Arabian Gulf
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) transits the Arabian Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53)
    NAVCENT
    DDG 53
    Carrier Strike Group 11
    CSG 11
    International Maritime Security Construct
    Coalition Task Force Sentinel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT