    Coast Guard rescues 3 people on personal watercraft south of St. John's River Inlet

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued three people after their personal watercraft was pulled out offshore 1 mile south of St. John's River Inlet, October 31, 2020, Jacksonville, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard Station Mayport was assisted by Jacksonville County Sheriffs Office Helicopter aircrew to locate the three people.
    (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people on personal watercraft south of St. John's River Inlet [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

