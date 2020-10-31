U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued three people after their personal watercraft was pulled out offshore 1 mile south of St. John's River Inlet, October 31, 2020, Jacksonville, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard Station Mayport was assisted by Jacksonville County Sheriffs Office Helicopter aircrew to locate the three people.

(U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 17:57 Photo ID: 6409535 VIRIN: 201031-G-GO107-1234 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 5.17 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people on personal watercraft south of St. John's River Inlet [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.