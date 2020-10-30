U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Support Battalion, Information Group, reach an objective while participating in land navigation training during MEF Exercise (MEFEX) 21.1 at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Oct. 30, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 provides realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective Marine Corps warfighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Tanner Seims)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 14:48 Photo ID: 6409435 VIRIN: 201030-M-KE756-1120 Resolution: 3734x2489 Size: 1.19 MB Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines participating in MEFEX 21.1 conduct Land Nav training, by Cpl Tanner Seims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.