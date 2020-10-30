Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines participating in MEFEX 21.1 conduct Land Nav training

    Marines participating in MEFEX 21.1 conduct Land Nav training

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Support Battalion, Information Group, reach an objective while participating in land navigation training during MEF Exercise (MEFEX) 21.1 at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Oct. 30, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 provides realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective Marine Corps warfighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Tanner Seims)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 14:48
    Photo ID: 6409435
    VIRIN: 201030-M-KE756-1120
    Resolution: 3734x2489
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines participating in MEFEX 21.1 conduct Land Nav training, by Cpl Tanner Seims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    AP Hill
    Land Nav
    MSB
    MEFEX
    usmcnews
    MEFEX 21.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT