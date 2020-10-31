Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Army National Guard Soldier conducts active shooter training [Image 1 of 2]

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Sgt. Ken Taffee, a military police Soldier with the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, clears a room during an active shooter training scenario in Hohenfels, Germany, on Oct. 31, 2020. The 29th MP Company is completing a rotation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, where the Soldiers are receiving realistic training to prepare them for their upcoming deployment to Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 11:30
    Photo ID: 6409395
    VIRIN: 201031-Z-TN401-2001
    Resolution: 5041x3566
    Size: 791.36 KB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Army National Guard Soldier conducts active shooter training [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Maryland Army National Guard
    JMRC
    active shooter
    29th military police company
    7ATC
    EuropeStrong
    KosovoForce
    TrainToWin

