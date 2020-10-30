Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sterett Sailors Stows Mooring line

    GULF OF OMAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201030-N-NC885-2151 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 30, 2020) Seaman Travis Snipes, from Irving, Texas, stows a mooring line below the deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 30. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sterett Sailors Stows Mooring line, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Line
    "USS Sterett
    DDG 104
    Sterett Sailors
    Forever Dauntless

