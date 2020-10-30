Sterett Sailors Stows Mooring line

201030-N-NC885-2151 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 30, 2020) Seaman Travis Snipes, from Irving, Texas, stows a mooring line below the deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 30. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

