    Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns to homeport after a 6 week patrol in Pacific [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns to homeport after a 6 week patrol in Pacific

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The crew of the Oliver Berry travel in a round-trip patrol from Sept. 12 to Oct. 27, 2020, from Hawaii to Guam, covering a distance of approximately 9,300 miles during their journey. The crew sought to combat illegal fishing and other maritime threats across the Pacific to protect the United States and our partner’s resource security and sovereignty. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the CGC Oliver Berry)

    TAGS

    USCG
    Guam
    Honolulu
    D14
    Hawaii
    IUU
    Oliver Berry

