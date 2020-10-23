Phoenix, 3, left, and Axton, 5, carry a pumpkin during the 50th Force Support Squadron’s pumpkin patch event at the Child Development Center Oct. 23, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The CDC held the pumpkin patch indoors to accommodate for inclement weather. The children selected a pumpkin to take home and decorate. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)
Pumpkin patch, activities providing sense of normalcy
