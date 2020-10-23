Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Marcus Hill 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Phoenix, 3, left, and Axton, 5, carry a pumpkin during the 50th Force Support Squadron’s pumpkin patch event at the Child Development Center Oct. 23, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The CDC held the pumpkin patch indoors to accommodate for inclement weather. The children selected a pumpkin to take home and decorate. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)

    This work, Pumpkin patch, activities providing sense of normalcy [Image 3 of 3], by Marcus Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Halloween
    CDC
    Pumpkin Patch
    Pumpkin
    50th Force Support Squadron
    50th FSS

