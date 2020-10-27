Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Shantil Scott, galley supervisor for the USS Carl Vinson, follows along on her computer during instruction given at the Food Service Management System Seminar held at the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Headquarters, Oct. 27, 2020. Scott, along with six other students, attended the seminar to learn the basics of the food service management program, while gaining real world experience to perform all administrative and records keeping functions related to the daily operations of a general mess, along with understanding the detailed processes related to collecting, storing, reviewing and reporting food service-related data. While class size for the seminar is normally 18 students, only eight students are currently allowed to attend at one time due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Location: SAN DIEGO, US This work, Navy Food Management Team training continues in spite of pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by Katesha Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.