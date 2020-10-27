Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Food Management Team training continues in spite of pandemic [Image 5 of 5]

    Navy Food Management Team training continues in spite of pandemic

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Katesha Washington 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Shantil Scott, galley supervisor for the USS Carl Vinson, follows along on her computer during instruction given at the Food Service Management System Seminar held at the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Headquarters, Oct. 27, 2020. Scott, along with six other students, attended the seminar to learn the basics of the food service management program, while gaining real world experience to perform all administrative and records keeping functions related to the daily operations of a general mess, along with understanding the detailed processes related to collecting, storing, reviewing and reporting food service-related data. While class size for the seminar is normally 18 students, only eight students are currently allowed to attend at one time due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 15:37
    Photo ID: 6408939
    VIRIN: 201027-N-TF456-005
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Food Management Team training continues in spite of pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by Katesha Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Food Management Team training continues in spite of pandemic
    Navy Food Management Team training continues in spite of pandemic
    Navy Food Management Team training continues in spite of pandemic
    Navy Food Management Team training continues in spite of pandemic
    Navy Food Management Team training continues in spite of pandemic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Food Management Team training continues in spite of pandemic

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT