    Schriever showcases diversity, inclusion in Space Force [Image 2 of 2]

    Schriever showcases diversity, inclusion in Space Force

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Marcus Hill 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Airman 1st Class Daryl Griffin, 4th SOPS space system operator, displays his Space Force identification Oct. 22, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Griffin is one of the Space Force’s first African American members after he transferred from the Air Force in September. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:13
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schriever showcases diversity, inclusion in Space Force [Image 2 of 2], by Marcus Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Schriever showcases diversity, inclusion in Space Force
    Diversity
    Air Force
    Inclusion
    Space Force

