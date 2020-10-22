Airman 1st Class Daryl Griffin, 4th SOPS space system operator, displays his Space Force identification Oct. 22, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Griffin is one of the Space Force’s first African American members after he transferred from the Air Force in September. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)
Schriever showcases diversity, inclusion in Space Force
