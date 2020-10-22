Airman 1st Class Daryl Griffin, 4th SOPS space system operator, displays his Space Force identification Oct. 22, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Griffin is one of the Space Force’s first African American members after he transferred from the Air Force in September. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:13 Photo ID: 6408794 VIRIN: 201022-X-EF662-1001 Resolution: 1073x1262 Size: 407.08 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Schriever showcases diversity, inclusion in Space Force [Image 2 of 2], by Marcus Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.