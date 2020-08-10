Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Improvements to Soldier movement ensure training continues at MEDCoE [Image 9 of 9]

    Improvements to Soldier movement ensure training continues at MEDCoE

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    A Soldier waits in a hangar at Kelly Field after arriving to San Antonio from Fort Jackson to begin advanced individual training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.

    This work, Improvements to Soldier movement ensure training continues at MEDCoE [Image 9 of 9], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AIT
    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    MEDCoE
    COVID-19

