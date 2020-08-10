A Soldier waits in a hangar at Kelly Field after arriving to San Antonio from Fort Jackson to begin advanced individual training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 14:01
|Photo ID:
|6408787
|VIRIN:
|201008-A-WK488-009
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Improvements to Soldier movement ensure training continues at MEDCoE [Image 9 of 9], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Improvements to Soldier movement ensure training continues at MEDCoE
LEAVE A COMMENT