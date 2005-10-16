15 Years Later: Massachusetts National Guard remembers activation for Hurricane Katrina response

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. - Five hundred personnel from the Massachusetts National Guard were mobilized to conduct relief operations in Louisiana as Task Force Yankee to provide civil and medical assistance in response to Hurricane Katrina Sept. 3, 2005 to Oct. 14, 2005.

