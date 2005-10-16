Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15 Years Later: Massachusetts National Guard remembers activation for Hurricane Katrina response [Image 12 of 12]

    15 Years Later: Massachusetts National Guard remembers activation for Hurricane Katrina response

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2005

    Courtesy Photo

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. - Five hundred personnel from the Massachusetts National Guard were mobilized to conduct relief operations in Louisiana as Task Force Yankee to provide civil and medical assistance in response to Hurricane Katrina Sept. 3, 2005 to Oct. 14, 2005.
    Date Taken: 10.16.2005
    Air National Guard
    Mississippi
    Louisiana
    Katrina
    Hurricane Katrina
    Massachusetts National Guard
    Alabama
    Army National Guard

