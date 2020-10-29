Military spouses sacrifice a lot to help support their spouse's career. The mobile nature of military life often has families moving from one duty location to another making it more difficult for spouses to have a career of their own. (Photo courtesy of Military One Source)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 19:44
|Photo ID:
|6407623
|VIRIN:
|201029-A-PC730-464
|Resolution:
|1500x1125
|Size:
|276.53 KB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military Spouse 2 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New military spouse hiring program kicks off in Michigan
LEAVE A COMMENT