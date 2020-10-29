The Honorable Jordan Gillis, third from right, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment at the United States Department of Defense, toured Anniston Army Depot Oct. 29, 2020. His final stop on the tour was the installation’s Small Arms Repair Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn, Multimedia Information Specialist)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 18:27
|Photo ID:
|6407582
|VIRIN:
|201029-A-SH487-442
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|753.74 KB
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Honorable Jordan Gillis tours ANAD [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT