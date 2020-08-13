USAARL’s NUH-60FS Black Hawk simulator upgrade

USAARL’s NUH-60FS Black Hawk simulator is the world’s only full-motion, full-visual aeromedical research flight simulator. In September 2020, the system completed a visual and performance upgrades through the installation of an RSi CV10R dome and eight Barco FS40 projectors. Capabilities include interchangeable cockpit UH60L to UH60M model configurations and the ability to load new symbology sets. The NUH-60FS is instrumented with inflight measurement systems to monitor and record in real time aviator physiological and cognitive status, flight performance, and aircraft performance. One example of Flight Systems Branch Research Pilots participation in research is by flying hundreds of flight hours supporting Integrated Cueing Environment study that evaluated the effectiveness of a trimodal display suite designed to aid pilots in detecting and avoiding obstacles during flight in degraded visual environment (DVE) conditions. Ongoing and future studies directly support Future Vertical Lift and the science and technology research efforts for the Aviation Enterprise by merging the science of aviation and medicine to optimize human protection and performance. US Army Photo by Scott C Childress

Date Taken: 08.13.2020
Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US