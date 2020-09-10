USACAPOC(A) Partnering with Army Cyber during Muscatatuck Urban Training Center Field Exercise

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) partnered with the U.S. Army Cyber Command in support of the 915th Cyber Warfare Battalion, Field Training Exercise. The exercise integrated Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations, Public Affairs, and Information Operations to bring the “cognitive domain” into tactical Cyberspace Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) operations at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., Oct. 1 - 12, 2020.

