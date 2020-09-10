Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACAPOC(A) Partnering with Army Cyber during Muscatatuck Urban Training Center Field Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    USACAPOC(A) Partnering with Army Cyber during Muscatatuck Urban Training Center Field Exercise

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) partnered with the U.S. Army Cyber Command in support of the 915th Cyber Warfare Battalion, Field Training Exercise. The exercise integrated Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations, Public Affairs, and Information Operations to bring the “cognitive domain” into tactical Cyberspace Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) operations at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., Oct. 1 - 12, 2020.

