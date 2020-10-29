Lt. Col. Lance Myerson, 19th Air Force director of logistics, speaks during the 19th Air Force Maintenance Training Center activation ceremony October 29, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. The Aircraft Maintenance Training Center is an Air Education and Training Command initiative to fill a void of aircraft maintainers after the Air Force converted training aircraft maintenance from active-duty to civilian professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6407238
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-FD742-0073
|Resolution:
|7473x4982
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 19th Air Force Maintenance Training Center Activation, by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
