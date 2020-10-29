Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Air Force Maintenance Training Center Activation

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Lance Myerson, 19th Air Force director of logistics, speaks during the 19th Air Force Maintenance Training Center activation ceremony October 29, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. The Aircraft Maintenance Training Center is an Air Education and Training Command initiative to fill a void of aircraft maintainers after the Air Force converted training aircraft maintenance from active-duty to civilian professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 15:23
    Photo ID: 6407238
    VIRIN: 201029-F-FD742-0073
    Resolution: 7473x4982
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    aircraft maintenance
    training
    Randolph
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    19th Air Force
    Maj. Gen. Craig Wills

