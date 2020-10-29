Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCRC CG Visits Parris Island [Image 5 of 6]

    MCRC CG Visits Parris Island

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Maj. Gen. Jason Q. Bohm, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, visits Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 29, 2020. Bohm toured Parris Island to familiarize himself with the current state of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 15:03
    Photo ID: 6407228
    VIRIN: 201029-M-LS844-1244
    Resolution: 5129x4103
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRC CG Visits Parris Island [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCRC CG Visits Parris Island
    MCRC CG Visits Parris Island
    MCRC CG Visits Parris Island
    MCRC CG Visits Parris Island
    MCRC CG Visits Parris Island
    MCRC CG Visits Parris Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCRD
    Moto
    RTR
    Eastern Recruiting Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT