    CNP Visits Sailors at RTC [Image 4 of 4]

    CNP Visits Sailors at RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Commander Naval Education Training Command Rear Adm. Pete Garvin fires a simulated M9 Beretta 9mm pistol in the USS Missouri Small Arms Marksmanship Trainer (SAMT) during a tour at Recruit Training Command More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:10
    Photo ID: 6407010
    VIRIN: 201028-N-PL946-1173
    Resolution: 8059x5367
    Size: 38.95 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    This work, CNP Visits Sailors at RTC [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    Navy Education and Training Command
    Training Recruit Training Command

