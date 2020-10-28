CNP Visits Sailors at RTC

Commander Naval Education Training Command Rear Adm. Pete Garvin fires a simulated M9 Beretta 9mm pistol in the USS Missouri Small Arms Marksmanship Trainer (SAMT) during a tour at Recruit Training Command More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)
|10.28.2020
|10.29.2020 13:10
|6407010
|201028-N-PL946-1173
|8059x5367
|38.95 MB
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|0
