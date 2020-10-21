UH-60 Black Hawk prepares for take-off for an Incentive Flight at the Delaware Army National Guard’s Aviation Support Facility in New Castle, Delaware, Oct. 21, 2020. Wing-level award recipients are eligible for an Incentive Flight. The Army Aviation Support Facility has been providing this incentive since March 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mitch Topal)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6406894
|VIRIN:
|201021-Z-QN229-1056
|Resolution:
|6749x4504
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command Chief’s plan to support Airmen takes flight [Image 5 of 5], by Mitch Topal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Command Chief’s plan to support Airmen takes flight
