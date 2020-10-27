Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foreign military attachés visit Kansas National Guard

    Foreign military attachés visit Kansas National Guard

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Maj. Margaret Ziffer 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    TOPEKA, Kan. – Thirty-two foreign military attachés accredited by the U.S. and posted in Washington, D.C. listen to a series of presentations about Kansas National Guard units, equipment and capabilities, history, structure, and the distinct state and federal missions the Guard supports during a visit to the Museum of the Kansas National Guard in Topeka, Kansas, Oct. 27. The visit was part of an orientation program coordinated by the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, Foreign Liaison Directorate. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Margaret Ziffer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 10:50
    Location: TOPEKA, KS, US 
    Foreign military attach&eacute;s visit Kansas National Guard

    Foreign Liaison Directorate
    Foreign Military Attaches
    Orientation Trip

