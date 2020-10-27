Foreign military attachés visit Kansas National Guard

TOPEKA, Kan. – Thirty-two foreign military attachés accredited by the U.S. and posted in Washington, D.C. listen to a series of presentations about Kansas National Guard units, equipment and capabilities, history, structure, and the distinct state and federal missions the Guard supports during a visit to the Museum of the Kansas National Guard in Topeka, Kansas, Oct. 27. The visit was part of an orientation program coordinated by the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, Foreign Liaison Directorate. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Margaret Ziffer)

Date Taken: 10.27.2020
Location: TOPEKA, KS, US