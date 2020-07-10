Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne operations [Image 16 of 16]

    Airborne operations

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Karissa Rodriguez 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the 6th Ranger Training Battalion jump from an Air Force C-130 Oct. 7 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Ranger instructors conduct airborne operations in preparation to evaluate students in the swamp phase of the Army’s Ranger School. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Karissa Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 08:56
    Photo ID: 6406679
    VIRIN: 201007-F-um856-0322
    Resolution: 3000x1743
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne operations [Image 16 of 16], by 2nd Lt. Karissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ranger instructors go airborne

    TAGS

    parachute
    soldier
    jump
    eglin
    ranger
    53rd
    florida
    air force
    airman
    usaf
    c-130
    army
    96th
    33rd

