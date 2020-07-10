Soldiers with the 6th Ranger Training Battalion jump from an Air Force C-130 Oct. 7 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Ranger instructors conduct airborne operations in preparation to evaluate students in the swamp phase of the Army’s Ranger School. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Karissa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 08:56
|Photo ID:
|6406679
|VIRIN:
|201007-F-um856-0322
|Resolution:
|3000x1743
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airborne operations [Image 16 of 16], by 2nd Lt. Karissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS
Ranger instructors go airborne
