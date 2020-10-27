Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st DSB assumes Operation Spartan Shield mission [Image 2 of 5]

    101st DSB assumes Operation Spartan Shield mission

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis 

    101st Airborne Division (AA) Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Soldiers from the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), continue to set operational standards and maintain mission readiness at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

    The 101st Div. Sust. Bde. will soon provide sustainment mission command and execute operational-level sustainment to the Army, Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Forces within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in order to enable unified land operations in support of Combatant Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jiji Espinosa, 101st DSB Public Affairs).

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Operation Spartan Shield
    101st Division Sustainment Brigade

