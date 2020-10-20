Seabees Enable Movement of Equipment on Kadena Air Base

201021-N-IK204-1019 OKINAWA, Japan (Oct. 21, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Savannah Cooper, from Sweetwater, Tenn., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, operates a grader to clear debris and level the ground to enable expedient movement of Air Force equipment on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Camila Rodriguez/Released)

