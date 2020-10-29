C-12 Huron Conducts Touch-and-go Exercises at Misawa Air Base

201029-N-GR586-1099



MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 29, 2020) – A C-12 Huron, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, conducts touch-and-go exercises at Misawa Air Base. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

