Exercise Active Shield 2020: Simulated Casualty Evacuation

Personnel with the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic Iwakuni stabilize a simulated casualty during Exercise Active Shield aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2020. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)

