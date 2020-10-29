Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Active Shield 2020: Simulated Casualty Evacuation [Image 1 of 7]

    Exercise Active Shield 2020: Simulated Casualty Evacuation

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Personnel with the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic Iwakuni stabilize a simulated casualty during Exercise Active Shield aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2020. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Active Shield 2020: Simulated Casualty Evacuation [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Kevin Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

