    USAACE Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Stanley E. Budraitis, visits USAARL [Image 3 of 3]

    USAACE Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Stanley E. Budraitis, visits USAARL

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Scott C Childress 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    The Commander of U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL), COL Mark McPherson, recently hosted Brig. Gen. Stanley E. Budraitis, USAACE and Fort Rucker's Deputy Commanding General, during a visit to the Laboratory. Brig. Gen. Budraitis toured USAARL’s flight simulators and night vision, helmet, aviation life support equipment, and virtual reality capabilities. He discussed with USAARL leaders the importance of the collaboration between USAACE and USAARL for meeting the Army's needs, especially in the areas of COVID-19 and virtual reality. Brig. Gen. Budraitis thanked USAARL Soldiers and scientists for their support of and collaborations with the Army Aviation community. US Army Photo by Scott C Childress

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 14:30
    Photo ID: 6405813
    VIRIN: 200813-A-BE047-790
    Resolution: 4959x3294
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAACE Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Stanley E. Budraitis, visits USAARL [Image 3 of 3], by Scott C Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Aerospace medicine
    USAACE
    AAAA
    AFC
    Army Aviation Association of America
    AsMA
    Future Vertical Lift
    FVL
    Army Futures Command
    COVID-19
    MRDC
    USAARL

