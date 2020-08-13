USAACE Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Stanley E. Budraitis, visits USAARL

The Commander of U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL), COL Mark McPherson, recently hosted Brig. Gen. Stanley E. Budraitis, USAACE and Fort Rucker's Deputy Commanding General, during a visit to the Laboratory. Brig. Gen. Budraitis toured USAARL’s flight simulators and night vision, helmet, aviation life support equipment, and virtual reality capabilities. He discussed with USAARL leaders the importance of the collaboration between USAACE and USAARL for meeting the Army's needs, especially in the areas of COVID-19 and virtual reality. Brig. Gen. Budraitis thanked USAARL Soldiers and scientists for their support of and collaborations with the Army Aviation community. US Army Photo by Scott C Childress

