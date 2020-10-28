Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201028-N-YD864-1045 [Image 3 of 5]

    201028-N-YD864-1045

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Seaman Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201028-N-YD864-1045
    CARIBBEAN SEA (Oct. 28, 2020) – A Coastguardsman assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 104 fires an M9 pistol during a small arms live-fire exercise aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Oct. 28, 2020. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juel Foster/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 13:11
    Photo ID: 6405666
    VIRIN: 201028-N-YD864-1045
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201028-N-YD864-1045 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201028-N-YD864-1006
    201028-N-YD864-1020
    201028-N-YD864-1045
    201028-N-YD864-1047
    201028-N-YD864-1064

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    u.s. southern command
    lcs
    coast guard
    comusnavso
    deployment
    sioux city
    gun shoot
    fouurth fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT